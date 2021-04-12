Try Sheer Khurma Recipe For Ramadan

New Delhi: Sheer khurma is a Mughlai dessert made with milk, dates, fine vermicelli, nuts and ghee. This delicious and rich dessert is made on Ramadan. Try this easy yet delicious recipe.

INGREDIENTS

2 tbsp ghee / clarified butter

50 grams of fine seviyan / vermicelli

2 tbsp almonds / badam (blanched & chopped)

2 tbsp cashew / Kaju (chopped)

2 tbsp chironji ( blanched)

2 tbsp pistachios (blanched & chopped)

2 tbsp raisins

¼ cup dates (chopped)

5 cup milk

¼ cup sugar

¼ tsp cardamom powder / elachi powder

1 tsp kewra water

INSTRUCTIONS