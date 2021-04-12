Sheer Khurma
Lifestyle & Culture

Try Sheer Khurma Recipe For Ramadan

By PragativadiNews 3 0

New Delhi: Sheer khurma is a Mughlai dessert made with milk, dates, fine vermicelli, nuts and ghee. This delicious and rich dessert is made on Ramadan. Try this easy yet delicious recipe.

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 tbsp ghee / clarified butter
  • 50 grams of fine seviyan / vermicelli
  • 2 tbsp almonds / badam (blanched & chopped)
  • 2 tbsp cashew / Kaju (chopped)
  • 2 tbsp chironji ( blanched)
  • 2 tbsp pistachios (blanched & chopped)
  • 2 tbsp raisins
  • ¼ cup dates (chopped)
  • 5 cup milk
  • ¼ cup sugar
  • ¼ tsp cardamom powder / elachi powder
  • 1 tsp kewra water

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. firstly, add a tbsp of ghee and roast 50 grams of fine seviyan / vermicelli.
  2. roast on low flame till they turn golden brown, aromatic, and keep aside.
  3. in another large Kadai heat 1 tbsp ghee and roast 2 tbsp almonds, 2 tbsp cashew, 2 tbsp chironji, 2 tbsp pistachios, 2 tbsp raisins, and ¼ cup dates.
  4. roast on low flame and keep aside.
  5. now add 5 cup milk and bring to a boil.
  6. stir occasionally, to prevent milk from burning.
  7. further, add roasted nuts and mix well.
  8. lower the flame and simmer for 15 minutes or till the milk slightly thickens.
  9. add the roasted seviyan, ¼ cup sugar, and give a good stir.
  10. boil for 8-10 minutes or till seviyan cooks completely.
  11. now add ¼ tsp cardamom powder and 1 tsp kewra water. alternatively, use rose water.
  12. finally, serve sheer khurma hot or chilled topped with more dry fruits.
PragativadiNews 3 2419 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking