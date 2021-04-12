Try Sheer Khurma Recipe For Ramadan
New Delhi: Sheer khurma is a Mughlai dessert made with milk, dates, fine vermicelli, nuts and ghee. This delicious and rich dessert is made on Ramadan. Try this easy yet delicious recipe.
INGREDIENTS
- 2 tbsp ghee / clarified butter
- 50 grams of fine seviyan / vermicelli
- 2 tbsp almonds / badam (blanched & chopped)
- 2 tbsp cashew / Kaju (chopped)
- 2 tbsp chironji ( blanched)
- 2 tbsp pistachios (blanched & chopped)
- 2 tbsp raisins
- ¼ cup dates (chopped)
- 5 cup milk
- ¼ cup sugar
- ¼ tsp cardamom powder / elachi powder
- 1 tsp kewra water
INSTRUCTIONS
- firstly, add a tbsp of ghee and roast 50 grams of fine seviyan / vermicelli.
- roast on low flame till they turn golden brown, aromatic, and keep aside.
- in another large Kadai heat 1 tbsp ghee and roast 2 tbsp almonds, 2 tbsp cashew, 2 tbsp chironji, 2 tbsp pistachios, 2 tbsp raisins, and ¼ cup dates.
- roast on low flame and keep aside.
- now add 5 cup milk and bring to a boil.
- stir occasionally, to prevent milk from burning.
- further, add roasted nuts and mix well.
- lower the flame and simmer for 15 minutes or till the milk slightly thickens.
- add the roasted seviyan, ¼ cup sugar, and give a good stir.
- boil for 8-10 minutes or till seviyan cooks completely.
- now add ¼ tsp cardamom powder and 1 tsp kewra water. alternatively, use rose water.
- finally, serve sheer khurma hot or chilled topped with more dry fruits.