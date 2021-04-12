2000 Litres Of Country-Made Liquor Destroyed In Koraput

Koraput: A joint team of excise officials and police today destroyed 2,000 litres of country-made liquor at Metabera village under Patangi block in Koraput district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by in-charge Bhawani Shankar Sethi conducted a raid and destroyed illicit liquor. The cops also seized 20 litres of illicit liquor, 11 plastic drums of 200litres each, and raw materials used in manufacturing. However, the accused managed to escape from the spot.

Notably, SI Sanjay Pradhan of the excise department, ASI Pratima Behera, Constable Prashant Gouda, Devendra Khara, Sushant Kumar Nayak, and Gitarani Dalapati were also present during the raid, Officials informed.