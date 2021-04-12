Two Universities In Odisha Get New VCs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor and Chancellor of Universities Professor Ganeshi Lal on Monday appointed vice chancellor for two universities in Odisha.

While Professor Umaballava Mohapatra was appointed vice-chancellor of Rajendra University in Bolangir, Professor Sanjay Kumar Satpathy has been appointed the vice-chancellor of Kalahandi University, Bhawanipatna.

Mohapatra, Retired Professor of Botany, North Odisha University has teaching experience of around 33 years. He has authored one book and successfully guided 14 Ph.D and 24 M.Phil scholars.

Similarly, Satapathy, Retired Professor of Commerce, Ravenshaw University has authored 24 books including 13 academic books. He has more than 36 years of teaching experience and has successfully guided 20 Ph.D scholars.