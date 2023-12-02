Truck-lifting gang busted, two held in Keonjhar
Keonjhar: The police on Saturday busted a truck-lifting gang by apprehending two accused persons in Keonjhar district.
According to sources, the accused persons were involved in looting trucks on National Highways and other roads.
The police have seized the six stolen trucks along with one SUV and two mobile phones from their possessions.
The two accused have been arrested and will be forwarded to the court soon, the police said.
