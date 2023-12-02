Here’s what SRK said about Dunki’s latest track ‘Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se’

Dunki Drop 3 Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se was just released yesterday, the song has been witnessing love from all across, which was also witnessed during the #AskSrk session.

The track has connected with audiences across, reminding them of the time they left home and loved ones behind for better opportunities or the future. Evoking a feeling of homecoming at its core, the song indeed arrived as an anthem to whoever misses their home and is away from it.

To make it even more special, the song is a collaborative treat between all the stalwarts like, Javed Akhtar, Raji Hirani, Sonu Nigam, Pritam, and Shah Rukh Khan

The superstar Shah Rukh Khan started #AskSrk session by thanking Sonu Nigam, Pritam, and Javed Akhtar. In the post, he wrote,

“Wanted to thank #Sonu @ipritamofficial @Javedakhtarjadu for the song Nikle The…. which defines the soul of #Dunki. Me also away right now so let’s do an #ASKSrk for a bit. Let’s start fast fast….”

Wanted to thank #Sonu @ipritamofficial @Javedakhtarjadu for the song Nikle The….whuch defines the soul of #Dunki. Me also away right now so let’s do an #ASKSrk for a bit. Let’s start fast fast…. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 2, 2023

Well, this was just the start, SRK fans flooded the #AskSrk session while expressing their love for the songs. Here is how they reacted, –

Back with Sonu Nigam

A fan asked, “Sir Sonu sir ke saath waps kaam krke kesa laga loved the song though”

To this, SRk replied, “Sonu’s voice is gold….#Dunki”

SRK’s weak point

When a fan asked, “You made us so emotional with this song. What’s your emotional weak point? #AskSRK”

SRK replied, “My family I guess….isn’t that that for everyone. #Dunki”

Reminding the audience of their home

A fan asked, “Sir this song made me remember my home did u feel the same when u heard it first? #AskSRK @iamsrk #Dunki #DunkiDrop3 #NikleThekhiHumGharSe”

SRK replied, “Yes it really makes me think about my parents…my Delhi days….friends made and lost in time. Very emotional #Dunki”

SRK connects well with the song

As a fan asked, “#asksrk why are you so down to earth at this position”

Looks like SRK loves the lines of the song too as he used it while replying, “Isa dharti pe janmein hain Iss dharti pe marna hai….so better to be with your feet planted on the ground always….and work hard. #Dunki”

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover, along with Shah Rukh Khan.

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki is slated to release on December 2023.