Man dies after being hit by bike

Rajgangpur: A man was killed in a road accident near Rajgangpur in Sundargarh district.

The deceased has been identified as Om Prakash Agarwal who hails from Rajgangpur. He had been working in Scan steel.

According to reports, on Monday Om Prakash was going to market by his scooty. By that time, a bike coming with a high speed hit him at Liploi Chowk. The two bikers escaped that place immediately after hitting him.

The locals rushed him to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

On being informed, the police reached that spot and seized the bike. The body of the deceased has been handed over to his family members after post mortem.