General Observers visit Mayurbhanj, review poll preparedness

Baripada: General Observers for Mayurbhanj held a review meeting to oversee the poll preparation put together by the District administration for conducting the upcoming simultaneous General Elections scheduled to be held in Mayurbhanj district on 25th May 2024.

The review meeting was held at the Conference hall of the Collectorate OSWAN hall and was jointly presided over by General Observers Mr Armstrong Pame, IAS and Dr Om Prakash, IAS assigned for Mayurbhanj.

In this review meeting, District Election Officer & Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, IAS presented all information related to the election preparation of the district, while Additional District Magistrate, Shri Udaya Kumar Mohapatra explained the poll preparedness work done by the district Administration through power point presentation to the General Observers.

Meanwhile, the Superintended of Police, Smt. S. Sushree, IPS discussed all matters related to security & police work done during polls with both the General Observers.

As per reports given by the district administration, the General Observers took account of all aspects of preparedness especially Voter Access to Polling, Location and Condition of Booths, EVM Preparation, Training to Polling Officers/ Sector Officers/Micro Observers, Election Expenses Management, C-Vigil Report, MCMC Report, Postal Ballot, Home Voting, illegal drugs, seizure of money in sensitive Booth, Police deployment, Required Police Force, Flying Squad and SST.

With the reports presented by the Collector Shri Shinde, the General Observers expressed their satisfaction opining the preparation to be up to the mark and hoping that the simultaneous General Election to Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to be held on the 25th of this month & 1st of June will be conducted in a completely free, fair and peaceful manner.

Among others, Returning Officer and Additional District Magistrate Netrananda Mallick, Uday Kumar Mohapatra, Sub-Collector Shri Ishwar Chandra Naik, Returning Officer and Additional District Magistrate Netrananda Mallik, ASP, Uma Shankar Moharana, L. D. M. Shiv Prasad Chowdhury, Deputy Collector Basundhara Bhitria, Deputy Collector Shraddha Suman, Deputy Collector Dr. Shubhankari Dash, deputy Collector, Biswajit Panda, Deputy Collector (Election) Durga Charan Murmu, and District Information and Public Relations Officer Mr. Abinash Pani were present in this meeting.