New Delhi: After city gas retailers in Mumbai and Delhi reduced CNG prices, Torrent Gas on Saturday announced a Rs 2.50 per kg reduction in compressed natural gas (CNG) prices across all its locations.

“This makes CNG cheaper by up to 45 per cent vis a vis petrol and up to 37 per cent vis a vis diesel,” the company, which has a city gas license to sell CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households in 34 districts, said in a statement.

“This reduction in prices of CNG has been done with an objective of promoting the usage of clean fuel and enhancing the ecosystem of natural gas.”

Mahanagar Gas Ltd, the city gas operator in Mumbai and its adjoining areas, on March 6, announced a Rs 2.5 per kg reduction in CNG price. Accordingly, the revised CNG price will be Rs 73.50 per kg.