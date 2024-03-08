EPFO Relaxes Declaration Rules For EPF Contributors

New Delhi: The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has introduced a change for a segment of Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) account holders.

According to a circular dated January 30, 2024, certain individuals are now exempt from the joint declaration form requirement for contributing to the EPF account beyond the statutory wage ceiling of Rs 15,000 per month.

The relief extends to employees and employers who, under the current norms, would be obligated to jointly submit a declaration form for contributing to the EPF account based on a salary exceeding Rs 15,000 per month. This development is aimed at streamlining the process and reducing administrative burdens.

However, the circular emphasises that the exemption does not apply to individuals who have applied for a higher pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS). Those seeking an enhanced pension are required to continue submitting the joint declaration form as mandated.

This relief primarily benefits two categories of EPF members:

1. Employees Who Left Employment or Deceased: EPF members who left their jobs or sadly passed away until October 31, 2023, and have paid more than the statutory limit are exempt from submitting the joint declaration form.

2. Existing Employees Contributing Beyond Statutory Limit: For existing EPF members who are already contributing amounts exceeding the statutory limit, along with their employers who pay administrative charges on the higher contributions, an immediate submission of the joint declaration form is not necessary.

According to the circular, “All such cases where the employees had already contributed on pay more than statutory limit and the employer had also paid administrative charges on such contribution made on pay more than the statutory limit but had left the employment or died till 31/10/2023, it is deemed that such cases had been allowed for contributing on pay more than the statutory limit so as to avoid hassles for the concerned stakeholders.”