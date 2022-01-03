Top LeT Terrorist Salim Parray
National

Top LeT Terrorist Salim Parray Gunned Down In Encounter In Srinagar

By PragativadiNews
0 0

Srinagar: ‘Dreaded’ terrorist Salim Parray, who was associated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu & Kashmir’s Srinagar.

Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police informed that operation is still underway and further details are awaited.

<>

</>

PragativadiNews 11944 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

two × five =

Breaking