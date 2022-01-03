Top LeT Terrorist Salim Parray Gunned Down In Encounter In Srinagar

Srinagar: ‘Dreaded’ terrorist Salim Parray, who was associated with proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu & Kashmir’s Srinagar.

Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police informed that operation is still underway and further details are awaited.

#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: Only 1 #terrorist neutralized. Terrorist Salim Parray of proscribed #terror outfit LeT Salim Parray neutralized. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow. IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/MGKwkrXf16 — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 3, 2022

