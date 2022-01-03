Sameer Wankhede’s NCB stint ends, reports to DG DRI

Mumbai: Narcotic Control Bureau’s Mumbai Zone head Sameer Wankhede will report to the Director General of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Delhi as his tenure at NCB came to an end on Monday.

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, who faced a lot of flak after arresting Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in connection with the cruise ship drug bust case, was given four months extension which ended on December 31.

As soon as Wankhede’s tenure at NCB ended, the matter started trending on social media. Netizens some requesting the home ministry to give him another term.

Earlier in the day, the senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Nawab Malik lodged a complaint with the Vigilance department of CBIT and Customs against Wankhede saying the latter has been a “Permit Room & Bar License in his name from 29th Oct 1997 onwards till date”.

“Is a Central government servant eligible to hold and operate a Permit Room & Bar License in his name? Please take a note of facts, of administrative misconducts… and conduct proper Inquiry in the matter,” Malik’s letter further read.