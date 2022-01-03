Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: SIT Files Charge Sheet, Names Ashish Mishra As Prime Accused

Lucknow: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday filed a 5000-page chargesheet before the District Court in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

The officials have named Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra as the prime accused in the case.

Worth mentioning, On October 3, a convoy of three SUVs allegedly ran over a group of farmers protesting against the now-repealed three controversial farm laws.

After the four farmers were run over, an enraged mob allegedly lynched two BJP leaders Shubham Mishra (26) and Shyam Sunder (40) and Ajay Mishra’s SUV driver Hari Om Mishra (35). They also set ablaze the Thar and a Toyota Fortuner owned by Ankit Das. The driver of the third SUV, a Mahindra Scorpio, escaped with his vehicle.