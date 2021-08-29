Tokyo Paralympics: Vinod Kumar wins bronze in Discus Throw

Tokyo: Discus thrower Vinod Kumar clinched a bronze medal in the men’s F52 event with an Asian record to give India its third medal in Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.

Both Bhavinaben Patel and Nishad Kumar had earlier won a silver each in women’s singles table tennis class 4 and men’s T47 high jump events respectively.

This is the 3rd Medal for India at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Para athlete Vinod Kumar won the 3rd spot in Discus Throw F-52 Final event, setting a new Asian record with a throw of 19.91m.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Vinod Kumar for his stupendous performance in Tokyo Paralympics and bagging bronze medal.