PM Modi congratulates Nishad Kumar for winning Silver in High Jump at Paralympics Games

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Nishad Kumar for winning the Silver medal in Men’s High Jump T47 at Paralympics Games in Tokyo.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: “More joyful news comes from Tokyo! Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men’s High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him. #Paralympics”

President Ram Nath Kovind also congratulated high jumper Nishad Kumar on winning Silver medal at Tokyo Paralympics. He tweeted, “You have proved your excellence on the global stage, thereby bringing glory to India.”

