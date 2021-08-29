293 COVID-19+ Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar, 252 More Recover

Bhubaneswar: As many as 293 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 293 COVID-19 positive cases, 35 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 225 are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 252 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 106,559 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 3,344 are active cases while 102,204 persons have recovered and 990 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.