Time To Work On The Delhi Files: Vivek Agnihotri

New Delhi: After Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files got a tremendous success at the box office, the filmmaker is ready to make his next film, The Delhi Files.

Starring Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty, The Kashmir Files showed the brutal truth of the Kashmir Genocide.

In a new Instagram post today, April 15, the director announced his next film, The Delhi Files. He wrote, “I thank all the people who owned #TheKashmirFiles. For last 4 yrs we worked very hard with utmost honesty & sincerity. I may have spammed your TL but it’s important to make people aware of the GENOCIDE & injustice done to Kashmiri Hindus. It’s time for me to work on a new film. #TheDelhiFiles (sic).”