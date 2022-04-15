Woman Sold In MP Rescued By Jharsuguda Police, Five Held

Jharsuguda: Police have rescued a woman who was allegedly sold off to a person at Rampura in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district and arrested five persons including the broker involved in trafficking.

The arrested persons have been identified as Kiran Sethi alias Puspanjali Behera of Jharsuguda Brajrajnagar, Hrushikesh Sethi (29) of Jharsuguda Bhuliatikra, Akash alias Danish Behera (18) of Jharsuguda Brajrajnagar, Manoj Prajapati (28) of Rampur in MP and Rajani bai alias Supriya Prajapati (25) of Mandsaur in MP.

According to police, one Krishna Kumar lodged a complaint with Jharsuguda police on 7th April alleging that his estranged wife, who was staying with Kiran Sethi alias Puspanjali Behera at Bhuliatikra for about 15 days, was sold to a man in Rajasthan for Rs 1.5 lakh.

On the basis of the complaint, Jharsuguda PS IIC Sabitri Bal took up an investigation and zeroed in on the persons accused to be involved in the trafficking.

Following an investigation, a special police team led by IIC Sabitri Bal rescued the woman from Rampur in MP and arrested Manoj Prajapati, to whom the woman was sold, and the broker, Rajani bai, who facilitated the deal for Rs 1.5 lakh.

The duo was produced before JMFC, Mansaa, MP, and brought on transit remand. All the five accused will be produced before SDJM Jharsuguda, said SP Bikash Das at a press meet here today. SDPO Nirmal Mahapatra, and IIC Sabitri Bal were also present at the presser.