Actress Delbar Arya To Participate In Her First Ever Reality Show Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Actress Delbar Arya is one of those names in the industry who is arousing fame with her hard work and dedication. And now as the Bigg Boss season is all set to approach many names are coming in front for Bigg Boss OTT season 3 and one name is Actress Delbar Arya.

Delbar Arya, who has worked in numerous Punjabi movies and Hindi music videos, has caught the attention of Bigg Boss OTT producers, who believe she would be an excellent addition to the show’s lineup.

The grapevine is buzzing with rumours that popular Punjabi actress Delbar Arya is all set to enter the Bigg Boss OTT house. Sources close to the actress have revealed that she is currently in talks with the show’s makers and is inclined towards participating in the reality show.

A close source informed that “Bigg Boss OTT is soon to be released and the casting for it is going on in full swing and actress Delbar has been approached for it by the makers. Delbar who has never done any reality show ever, is in mind to give a nod to this reality show and she is in talks with the makers discussions are at an advanced stage and she might be seen as one of the Bigg Boss contestants soon”

https://www.instagram.com/p/ C6bbw96KTrd/?img_index=1

It is also rumoured that Delbar Arya was approached for the previous season of Bigg Boss OTT but couldn’t make it due to her prior commitments. However, the actress is reportedly thinking about being a part of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT 3.

When contacted by Delbar Arya over her participation she remained tight-lipped and did not respond or confirm anything about her participation. The prospect of seeing the Punjabi kudi in the Bigg Boss house has left many eagerly awaiting the new season. Are you excited to see Delbar Arya in the Bigg Boss OTT house? Let us know in the comments!