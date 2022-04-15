Mother-Son Duo Electrocuted To Death In Bhadrak Village

Bhadrak: A woman and her son died of electrocution at Natiapala village in Sanakrushnapur panchayat under Basudevpur block of Bhadrak district on Friday.

The mother-son duo was electrocuted while trying to pull out the plug of a water pump at their house, said sources.

The deceased were has been identified as Laxmimani Nayak and her son Sapan Kumar Nayak.

According to reports, first Sapan came in contact with electricity while he was trying to turn off the motor switch. In a bid to save her son, Laxmimani also got electrocuted.

Both the victims were taken to Basudevpur Hospital in critical condition, but were pronounced dead by the doctors.

The incident has cast a shadow of mourning over the Basudevpur area.