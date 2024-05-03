Neha Bhasin’s much-anticipated song ‘Furqat’ out now, fans love everything right from music to her stunning costumes & locations

The teaser had earlier managed to create great anticipation among the audience and well, now that the song has been released, netizens feel that it is an explosive ‘banger’ of a track indeed. Neha has a massive loyal legion of fans of her iconic music videos and needless to say, everyone is truly awestruck by ‘Furqat’. Right from the melancholic vibe of the song to the picturesque locations and trendsetting costumes, everything has been making buzz for all the right reasons.

Furqat is a special neo-style power ballad with a strong dubstep backbeat mixed with ethereal ethnic elements like Dilruba ( Israj ). We get to see a soulful dhun meeting modern music production and it is a unique combination created by Sameer Uddin. The heartbreaking lyrics of separation and unrequited love written by Juno in Neha’s deep and husky voice make ‘Furqat’ a sensational, deadly combination. The video is shot in the beautiful location of Wai in Maharashtra. The barren mountains successfully depict the feeling of desolation and separation poetically. The sunkissed lake and the vast landscape speak their heartache with Neha Bhasin emoting the song in her trademark high fashion ensembles. Alongside Neha who is seen in her absolute best element, the song also features young talent Saumya Kamble, the winner of India’s Best Dancer. She’s seen performing classic neo belly dance and we love the way it meets pop and lock.

Regarding the good response to the song, Neha shares and we quote,

” I love to make music and creating iconic, poetic and breathtaking Music videos is a passion. Music for me is visual too.

It was a great experience to perform under Sameer Uddin’s direction. For me, fashion is art and the beautiful composition of Furqat is awe-inspiring and all the hard work is paying off. Fans are happy and it was a privilege to feature a young talent like Saumya. “

Here’s congratulating Neha Bhasin for once again pulling off a stunner most incredibly and effortlessly possible. Here’s wishing her many more successes going forward in her future endeavours. Stay tuned for more updates.