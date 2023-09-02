Tiger 3 poster out: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Diwali release will follow the events of War and Pathaan

Mumbai: Salman Khan is all set to return as Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger, in Tiger 3. Katrina Kaif will also reprise her role as Zoya. The new poster of the film was unveiled on Saturday, 2 September, days before the release of its teaser that will be added to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which hits theatres on 7 September.

Salman and Katrina took to social media to share the poster and also announced that Tiger 3 will release on Diwali this year.

The poster even revealed that Tiger 3 will follow the events of Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. haring the posters in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, Salman wrote on Instagram, “Aa raha hoon (I am coming)! #Tiger3 on Diwali 2023. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @katrinakaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf.”

Katrina shared the posters with the caption: “No limits. No Fear. No turning back. #Tiger3 in theatres this Diwali. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @beingsalmankhan #ManeeshSharma @yrf.”

Tiger 3 has been directed by Maneesh Sharma of Band Baaja Baaraat and Fan fame and produced by Aditya Chopra. It is part of Yash Raj Films’ spy universe.