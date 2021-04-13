Thunderstorm & Rain Alert Issued For 13 Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Centre (IMD) regional centre here issued thunderstorm and rain warning for 13 districts of Odisha within the next three hours.

“Light thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain likely to affect some parts of districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Angul, Raygada, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Koraput and Gajapati within next three hours,” read a 4 O’Clock bulletin from the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

The Met centre also advised people to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect from lightning strikes.