Another 523 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 523 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

85 from Sundargarh

74 from Nuapada

51 from Kalahandi

48 from Jharsuguda

36 from Khordha

29 from Ganjam

27 from Sambalpur

22 from Cuttack

18 from Bolangir

18 from Keonjhar

15 from Baleswar

14 from Mayurbhanj

14 from Puri

13 from Jajapur

7 from Koraput

5 from Bargarh

5 from Bhadrak

5 from Jagatsinghpur

5 from Nabarangpur

5 from Rayagada

4 from Kandhamal

3 from Anugul

3 from Gajapati

2 from Dhenkanal

2 from Kendrapara

2 from Sonepur

1 from Deogarh

1 from Nayagarh

9 from State Pool

With another 523 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,41,123, said the H & FW Dept.