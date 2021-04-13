COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery
Another 523 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 523 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 85 from Sundargarh
  • 74 from Nuapada
  • 51 from Kalahandi
  • 48 from Jharsuguda
  • 36 from Khordha
  • 29 from Ganjam
  • 27 from Sambalpur
  • 22 from Cuttack
  • 18 from Bolangir
  • 18 from Keonjhar
  • 15 from Baleswar
  • 14 from Mayurbhanj
  • 14 from Puri
  • 13 from Jajapur
  • 7 from Koraput
  • 5 from Bargarh
  • 5 from Bhadrak
  • 5 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 5 from Nabarangpur
  • 5 from Rayagada
  • 4 from Kandhamal
  • 3 from Anugul
  • 3 from Gajapati
  • 2 from Dhenkanal
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 2 from Sonepur
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Nayagarh
  • 9 from State Pool

With another 523 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,41,123, said the H & FW Dept.

