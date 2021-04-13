Another 523 COVID-19 patients recuperate in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 523 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Tuesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 85 from Sundargarh
- 74 from Nuapada
- 51 from Kalahandi
- 48 from Jharsuguda
- 36 from Khordha
- 29 from Ganjam
- 27 from Sambalpur
- 22 from Cuttack
- 18 from Bolangir
- 18 from Keonjhar
- 15 from Baleswar
- 14 from Mayurbhanj
- 14 from Puri
- 13 from Jajapur
- 7 from Koraput
- 5 from Bargarh
- 5 from Bhadrak
- 5 from Jagatsinghpur
- 5 from Nabarangpur
- 5 from Rayagada
- 4 from Kandhamal
- 3 from Anugul
- 3 from Gajapati
- 2 from Dhenkanal
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 2 from Sonepur
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Nayagarh
- 9 from State Pool
With another 523 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,41,123, said the H & FW Dept.