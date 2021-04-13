Ban on Bengal CM:EC working on behest of BJP, alleges Shiv Sena

Mumbai: The decision to bar West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours was taken at the behest of BJP, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged.

Raut dubbed it as a “direct attack on democracy” and sovereignty of independent institutions of India. He tweeted calling her “Bengal Tigress”.

Although Shiv Sena is not contesting the Assembly polls, it has extended its support to Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The Election Commission (EC) yesterday banned Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours following her remarks against central forces.

The West Bengal CM is currently holding a sit-in protest in Kolkata against EC’s “unconstitutional decision”.