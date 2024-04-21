Thunderstorm Likely In These Odisha Dists Today

Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm may provide respite from heat wave conditions in many districts of Odisha today.

Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri and at one or two places over the districts of Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj, the Regional Meteorological Centre here forecasted.

Heat wave condition very likely to prevail at a few places over the districts of Bolangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Nuapada, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nayagarh tomorrow, the Meteorological Centre predicted.

Hot and humid weather condition very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati, it said.