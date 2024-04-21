AAP Flags Tihar’s Doctor Request To Counter Claims About Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today shared a letter written by the Director General of Prisons requesting a senior AIIMS doctor for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, countering the prison authorities claim of adequate medical facilities in Tihar jail.

AAP Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj hit out at the jail administration – alleging a flip-flop – and reiterated the party’s claim that a conspiracy was being hatched for Arvind Kejriwal’s “slow death” in the prison.

In a letter to AIIMS, Sanjay Baniwal, Director General of Prisons, yesterday requested the hospital to arrange a senior diabetologist for Mr Kejriwal.

Soon after the AAP Ministers’s flip-flop charge, the jail administration said that a senior doctor from AIIMS was consulted via video conferencing following a request by the Chief Minister’s wife Sunita Kejriwal.

“After a detailed consultation, Arvind Kejriwal was assured that there was no serious concern and was advised to continue with the prescribed medicines, which will be evaluated and reviewed on a regular basis,” the administration said in a statement.

Mr Bharadwaj and Delhi Minister Atishi had yesterday claimed that Mr Kejriwal is being pushed towards “slow death” by being denied insulin and consultations with his doctors.

Atishi said that Mr Kejriwal used to take 50 units of insulin daily before he was sent to jail. “At the behest of the BJP, a conspiracy is underway to kill Mr Kejriwal in jail. The chief minister has been taking insulin for 12 years, what is the problem for the Tihar administration to give insulin to him?,” she asked.

The Tihar administration maintains that there is adequate availability of insulin in the jail dispensary and it can be administered to Mr Kejriwal “as and when required.