Thundershower, Lightning Predicted In These Odisha District Including Cuttack & Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Due to prevalent monsoon trough and cyclonic circulation, scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy (>20cm) rainfall to occur over these districts of Odisha.

Light to moderate rain/thundershower with lightning is likely to affect some parts of the districts of Khordha, Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Boudh and Sonepur (including Bhubaneswar & Cuttack cities) within the next three hours, according to a nowcast warning issued at 3.20 PM today by the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD’s) regional centre here.

The IMD has issued a ‘Yellow’ alert for these districts.

It has further advised people to keep a watch on the weather and accordingly move to safer places to protect themselves from lightning strikes.