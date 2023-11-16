Three Of Dacoity Gang Held In Odisha’s Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Police have arrested a notorious criminal and two of his associates from a cashew forest near Rampela bridge in Jharsuguda but two others of the gang managed to give a slip to the cops.

On the intervening night of 14 and 15 November, SI Ganesh Prasad Kalet of Kumarbandh Out Post, along with staff were performing night patrolling duty when they received credible information regarding assembly of a veteran criminal, Ankit Ghosh along with his associates of Brajrajnagar inside the forest and commit armed dacoity.

Acting on the input, the police team rushed to the spot and found five persons were sitting in a close proximity and doing chit chat among them by parking a one four wheeler near them.

They were immediately rounded up, but on seeing the police team two of them managed to escape in the darkness and the hilly terrains of the jungle.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ankit Ghosh, Abtar Singh and Bikash Buda all are of Brajrajnagar in Jharsuguda.

Police have seized one country made Pistol along with one live ammunition and Rs 1450 in cash and two machetes, one Black colour Toyota Etios Car from the accused persons.

In this Banharpali PS case No. 206 dt. 16.11.2023 U/s- 399/402 IPC r/w Sec- 25/35 Arms Act has been registered and investigated into.