Deep Depression Over BOB To Intensify Into ‘Cyclonic Storm’ In Next 24 Hrs

Bhubaneswar: The Deep Depression over Westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 17 kmph during the past six hours and lay centred at 0830 hours on Thursday over Westcentral Bay of Bengal near latitude 17.4°N and longitude 87.0°E, about 390 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 320 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 460 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 610 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

According to the Meteorological Centre here, it is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards, intensify further into a ”Cyclonic Storm” during the next 24 hours and cross Bangladesh coast between Mongla and Khepupara with wind speed of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph by the early hours of Saturday.

Under its impact, light to moderate rain/ thundershowers is very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, at one or two places in the districts of Cuttack, Jajpur, Balasore, Puri, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jajpur on November 17 and 18.

Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting 65 kmph is prevailing along and off Odisha coast and likely to increase gradually becoming 50-60 kmph gusting 70 kmph from this evening till tomorrow evening and decrease thereafter.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea. Met advised to hoist Distant Cautionary Signal No-I (DC-I) at all ports in Odisha.