These Trains Cancelled, Diverted In Odisha For Rail Roko Agitation

Bhubaneswar: An indefinite rail roko agitation by Adivasi Kudmi Samaj scheduled to start from September 20 is likely to hit train services in Odisha.

Adivasi Kudmi Samaj has called for rail roko agitation in three states — West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha. This could affect the running of certain trains from tomorrow morning, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) stated today.

In view of the protest, the ECoR has already canceled Neelachal Express and Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad Express, which was scheduled to leave Bhubaneswar Railway Station this evening.

Moreover, four trains have been diverted in Odisha.

Cancellation of Trains :

1. 02832 – Bhubaneswar – Dhanbad Spl On 19th Sept’ 2023.

2. 12876 – Anand Vihar – Puri Neelachal EXP from Ananvihar on 19th Sept 2023.

Diversion of trains leaving originating station on 19-09-2023

1. 12801/12802 – Puri – New Delhi – Puri Puroshottam EXP from both sides will run via Bhadrak – Hijli – Midnapur – Adra – Gomoh.

2. 18477/18478 – Puri – Rishikesh – Puri Kalinga Utkal EXP From both sides will run via Sambalpur City – Jharsuguda Road – Ib route .

3. 22824 – New Delhi Bhubaneswar Rajdhani EXP From New Delhi will run via Gomoh – Adra – Midnapur – Hijli – Bhadrak.

4. 13351/13352 – Dhanbad – Allepey – Dhanbad EXP from both sides and 18310 Jammu Tawi Sambalpur Express will run via Ranchi – Tori route.