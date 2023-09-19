Truck Hits Autorickshaw
3 Dead As Truck Hits Autorickshaw In Kalahandi

By Pragativadi News Service
Chiliguda: At least three people were killed after a truck hit an autorickshaw near Dasigaon village under Junagarh Block in Odisha’s Kalahandi district.

According to reports, an autorickshaw carrying passengers from Thuamul Rampur block was moving to Junagarh in the morning.

The three-wheeler was hit by a truck at Chikili Chhak in which nine people including the driver sustained critical injuries.

Chiliguda police outpost official reached the spot and took all the injured persons to Kalampur CHC, where three victims were declared dead.

