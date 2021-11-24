Theft reported in 3 temples in Balasore

Balasore: Looters went a spree in Baliapata village under Singla police station in Balasore district after theft was reported from 3 temples here.

As per available reports, miscreants allegedly decamp with gold ornaments and cash from donation box (hundi).

As per preliminary reports, the robbers have looted gold ornaments worth over Rs 3 lakh from the temples.

Meanwhile, Singla police has started an investigation into the incident and assured that all the miscreants will be nabbed soon.