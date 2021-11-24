Global Covid Caseload Crosses 258.6 Million

Washington: The global Covid-19 caseload has topped 258.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.16 million and vaccinations to over 7.44 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 258,695,154, 5,165,134 and 7,448,434,896, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 47,980,076 and 773,738, according to the CSSE.