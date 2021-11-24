Surge in Covid cases in VIMSAR turns campus into containment, buffer zone

Sambalpur: The COVID-19 tally at the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla in Sambalpur district crossed 40.

In view of the situation, the VIMSAR authorities have decided to conduct the internal examinations for 1st and 2nd semesters via online mode.

This apart, all offline classes at VIMSAR have been suspended for the next 10 days.

Sambalpur district administration has declared several hostels and staff quarters of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) as micro containment zone and buffer zones.

The enclave is five hostels- Sabitri Girl’s Hostel, Gargi Girls Hostel, Charak Hostel, Bhrugu Hostel and Patanjali Hostel of VIMSAR in Ward No- 6 of Burla town under the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation have been declared micro containment zone. Similarly, Apala Girls Hostel, Atreya Hostel, Biswamitra Hostel and Markandeya Hostel and all the staff quarters under Ward No- 6 have been declared buffer zone.

According to administration notice, people will be restricted from entering or leaving the containment and buffer zone to check the spread of Covid-19.

Essential items and medicines for those residing within the containment zone will be supplied by the administration.