The Rish marks Bollywood debut with song ‘Haanji’ featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, and many more

Mumbai: Get ready to groove to the beats of the year’s hottest party anthem, “Haanji,” as it promises to set the dance floor on fire.

This electrifying song features an ensemble of talented artists including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Karan Kundrra, Gautmik, and the sensational voice of The Rish, accompanying QARAN. This marks the Bollywood debut for The Rish with this song.

“Haanji” is not just another song but a unique sonic experience transcending genres. Composer QARAN, a true visionary, conceived the idea for this extraordinary track. When The Rish joined QARAN at his studio, the magic happened instantly. The chemistry between the two artists was undeniable, and what they recorded during their first session became the soul of “Haanji.”

The Rish shares his excitement about being part of this exceptional project: “It’s the best feeling when you make music with no future intention, and it eventually reaches the world and gets the love that Haanji is receiving. I’m grateful to QARAN for trusting in my voice and super happy for the love it’s getting!”

Don’t miss out on the party of the year! Join the celebration and experience the infectious energy of “Haanji” for yourself. Get ready to dance, sing, and groove like never before.