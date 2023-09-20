Odisha Cooperation Minister Visits Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Cooperation Minister Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, who was on a visit to Hyderabad, visited the Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) yesterday.

On his arrival at the Bank, he was received and welcomed by Konduru Ravinder Rao, President and Dr Nethi Muralidhar MD TSCAB.

The Odisha Cooperation Minister went around different sections of the Bank and interacted with the employees including the cyber security operation centre.

MD Dr. Muralidhar enlightened him on their Banking business, about the bank, financial transactions and cyber security operation system of the bank etc.

Thereafter Minister Nayak also had an interaction with some youths of Kendrapada district working in Hyderabad.