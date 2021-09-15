The Highest-Paid Players In Caribbean Premier League

To be a top-paid player in cricket, the cricketer will have to break records in either batting or bowling and register big scores—the player masters how this brings out their actual value as for the limited entertainment sector of cricket. Auctions are usually held to sell and buy players depending on how they have played in the previous seasons of the leagues. The player with the best records is bid for at high prices and usually eyed by teams.

Over the years, the Caribbean Premier League has continued to evolve in many parts, including the salary of different players. With the upcoming CPL 2021, It has become necessary for fans to know the most paid players and get the updated CPL Point table stats of 2021 including net run rate, wins, loses & points details every day. Here are the five highest-paid Caribbean Premier League players;

Lasith Malinga – 160,000 dollars

In his career, Lasith Malinga has represented teams such as Guyana Amazon Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs, and St Lucia Zouks. He played in Sri Lanka when he scalped four wickets off four consecutive deliveries in an ODI. Sir Viv Richards had made this achievement, and when Malinga made this score, he was named the “best thing to happen” for Sri Lanka after Aravinda de Silva. Because of this, he is described as a living legend.

Any team Malinga has played in, he always plays a vital part. His Yorkers stuns the batsman plus his speed is impressive. His performances give people chills, and that’s why teams go to extent out to pay the Lankan star, and so is the Caribbean Premier League. He is the CPL’s highest-paid player with an incredible measure of 160000 dollars.

Alex Hales – 160 000 dollars

Alex Hales, a right-handed opening batsman, is currently playing for Nottinghamshire. He played for England Under-19 squad in 2008 against New Zealand, and he smashed three half-centuries. Alex was among the fantastic players in the Big Bash League. He scored 89 runs off 52 balls on his Big Bah debut at the SCG. This contract enabled him to bag $100000 weekly in his new club.

For CPL, Hales was among the players who gained heavily in the 2019 CPL bagging 160,000 dollars immediately after being picked in the first round. He afterward went to Barbados Tridents and was the only England player to make it to the draft due to his exemplary performance that caught the eyes of many teams. He is the second in the highly paid players in the CPL history after Malinga.

Rashid Khan – 112,000 dollars

At 17, Rashid Khan had already made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in October 2015. A year later, he fetched the highest bid ever for an Associate player in the IPL auction, and Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him for INR 4 crores. Khan has played a vital role in Sunrisers and even made his international debut in 2015.

As for now, he is one of the most ace leg-spinners in the cricket world. He was grabbed by the Caribbean Premier League’s defending champions Barbados Tridents for the eighth event. With 112,000 dollars, he is in third place for the highest-paid player in the CPL.

Andre Russell – 112,000 dollars

Five years after Andre Russell’s cricket career, he was already a two-time world champion. His bat is potent and functions as a finisher. Russell is a core player in the West Indies group, and his worth has risen since his batting show in IPL 2019. He played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2020 IPL, and he was the trump card for this team.

In the CPL 2020, he played for Jamaica Tallawahs, and he recorded excellent scores. He never gives up, and it makes him unique. Because of this, he was bagged 112,000 dollars making him the fourth highest-paid player in CPL.

Jason Holder 91,000 dollars

Jason Holder has been the captain of the West Indies, but he has not been people’s favorite. However, lately, he has managed to get into the biggest league of West Indies. With his significant experience in the CPL, he has shown what value he could be.

He has a great strategy of taking wickets with the pacers in the power play and is a good Yorker bowler. All these great characters have made him bag 91,000 dollars which is the fifth highest-paid income for any player in CPL. Get more updates about players and teams here.