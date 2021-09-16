Sudasa Brata: Odia Women Tie 10 Knots For Family’s Prosperity

Bhubaneswar: Sudasa Brata is unique to the state of Odisha and observed by married women. All the rituals are dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi.

This festival is celebrated on the day, when Shukla Paksha (waxing phase of moon), Thursday and Dasami fall on the same day.

The most important aspect of the brata is the sacred thread, which women tie on their right arm after giving it a ritualistic dip in turmeric water. Ten knots, uttering 10 different names of Maa Lakshmi, are made on the thread. The women are required to keep the thread tied to the arm till the next Sudasha Brata, when it is replaced with a new one.

Ten seems to be the magic mantra of this festival as the goddess is offered 10 flowers, 10 manda pithas (cake), 10 chenna bhog, 10 duba (scutch) grass and as many gooseberry (bara koli) leaves and rice grains.

Sudasa Brata Puja is performed in three phases – morning, again at mid-day and before evening. Mashed chenna or cottage cheese mixed with banana, grated coconut and jaggery made into 10 balls is offered to the Goddess early in the morning, 10 Manda Pithas in the noon and Panaa Bhog before dusk.

The women are required to read ‘Sudasa Brata’ Katha on this day.