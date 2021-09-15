Windies Legend Michael Holding Announces Retirement From Cricket Commentary

New Delhi: Former West Indies cricket legend and Michael Holding has announced his retirement as a cricket commentator.

According to a report of ESPN, the former West Indies pacer, who was also known as the ‘Whispering Death’ decided to bid goodbye to his second innings, with 2021 being his last year in the commentary box.

“I am not too sure how much further than 2020 I will be going with commentary. I cannot see myself going much further down the road at my age. I am 66 years old now, I am not 36, 46, or 56,” he had said on a BBC radio talk show.

“I told [ Sky] that I could not commit to more than a year at a time. If this year gets totally destroyed, I might have to think about 2021 because I can’t just walk away from Sky, a company that has done so much good for me,” he added. Holding, who bid adieu to international cricket in 1987, was widely respected for his famous insightful analysis and razor-sharp insights.

The West Indies legend represented the Caribbean team in 60 Tests and 102 ODIs, has 391 international wickets under his name.