Temperature To Cross 40 Degrees Celsius In Odisha By April

Bhubaneswar: Heatwave-like condition continues to prevail in most parts of Odisha and the temperature in the state is likely to rise further in the coming days. All parts of Odisha will experience extreme heat.

The temperature in Odisha is likely to increase from the beginning of April. Mercury will rise above 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of Western and interior Odisha.

As per forecast by the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, temperature will increase by two to three degrees Celsius in the next couple of days. The nighttime temperature across the state will also rise by two to three degrees Celsius.

Currently, the weather in Odisha continues to remain dry. By March 30, some parts of Odisha might witness slight rainfall under the influence of Western Storm.

On March 31, there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and more. This has been forecasted by the regional Meteorological department.