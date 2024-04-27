Odisha Govt Aided School Students To Receive Iron, Folic Acid Tablets During Summer Vacation

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to provide students of all government and government-aided schools with iron and folic acid (IFA) tablets during the ongoing summer vacation under the ‘Anemia Mukta Lakhsya Abhiyan’ (AMLAN).

According to a notification issued by the School and Mass Education (S&ME) Department, the students of Class 1 to 12 of Government and Government Aided Schools will be given IFA tablets.

“The students from Class 1 to 12 of government and government-aided schools need to be provided with prophylactic doses (one IFA tablet weekly on Monday) during the summer vacation”, the notification issued by the S&ME department read.

While the IFA (Pink) tablet will be distributed to Class 1 to 5 students, the IFA (Blue) tablet is meant for the students of Class 6 to 12.

“The IFA tablets must be handed over to the parents at the doorstep after verifying the expiry date of the tablets. Expired tablets should not be distributed. If IFA tablets are expired then it should be returned to the health facility. Parents/Guardians of the students should be explained the modality of

administration of IFA tablet before handing it over to them.” the notification stated.

“Each student (only for Prophylactic cases) must consume one IFA tablet every Monday after lunch/dinner in the presence of their parent/guardian along with a glass of drinking water. Where ever possible, the SMC should monitor the consumption of IFA tablets by the school children at home during this summer vacation and also guide them if necessary,” the letter read further.