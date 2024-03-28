Bolangir: 20 persons fall ill after splashed with toxic colours in Holi

Kantabanji: During the Holi celebration in Kantabanji area of Bolangir district, 20 people were splashed with toxic colour that was laced with chemicals. As a result, they developed swelling spots on their bodies and became critically ill.

They were immediately taken to Bolangir Hospital and later referred to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital for further treatment. No complaint has been filed with the police yet, and the accused are still unidentified.

The incident has raised concerns among the residents, who are demanding a thorough investigation into the matter.