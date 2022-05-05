Temperature Soars To 40 °C & Above In 13 Places Of Odisha, Sonepur & Boudh Hottest With 43 °C

Bhubaneswar: The maximum day temperature rose to 40 °C or above at as many as 13 places in Odisha, informed the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre on Thursday.

As per the latest IMD bulletin, both Sonepur and Boudh were the hottest place in the state with 43 °C. Besides, day temperature breached the 42 °C mark in Bolangir (42.5 °C), Titilagarh (42.2 °C), & Jharsuguda (42 °C).

The other places that recorded maximum day temperature of 40 °C or above are Deogarh & Sambalpur at 41.2 °C, Phulbani at 40.7 °C, Hirakud at 40.6 °C, Nuapada, Nayagarh & Bhawanipatna at 40.5 °C, and Paralakhemundi at 40 °C.

“Tropical Weather Outlook For North Indian Ocean (The Bay Of Bengal And Arabian Sea) Valid For Next 120 Hours Issued At 0600 UTC Of 05.05.2022 Based On 0300 UTC Of 05.05.2022,” as per the Regional Specialised Meteorological Centre-Tropical Cyclones, New Delhi.

Bay Of Bengal:

Yesterday’s Cyclonic circulation over South Andaman Sea & Neighbourhood persists over the same region. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over the same region on 06th May. It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify gradually into a Depression during subsequent 48 Hours.

Scattered to broken low and medium clouds with embedded intense to very intense convection lay over South Bay Of Bengal (BoB) & Andaman Sea. Scattered low and medium clouds with embedded moderate to intense convection lay over extreme Northeast BoB and weak convection lay over Northwest BoB Off South Odisha Coast.