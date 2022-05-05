CAA To Be Implemented After Pandemic Is Over: Amit Shah

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented once the Covid pandemic is over.

Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Bengal, said, “Trinamool Congress (TMC) is spreading rumours that CAA will not be implemented, but I am telling you that after corona we will implement CAA.”

“CAA was a reality, CAA is a reality and CAA will be a reality. Nothing has changed,” he added.

The union minister also hit out at

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over violence in Bengal and said ‘didi’ burnt nine people alive in Birbhum.

Shah said, “Mamata didi, you have been chosen thrice by the people of Bengal and we thought that you would rectify yourself but you have not. I promise that till you stop ‘cut money’ and violence, the BJP will continue its fight against you.”

Passed by the Parliament in December 2019, the CAA allows non-Muslim minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan — Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian — to acquire Indian citizenship in order to escape persecution in their home countries. Under the Act, people from these communities who came to India before December 31, 2014, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

West Bengal was one of the states that passed a resolution against the CAA.