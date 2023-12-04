Teesri Baar Modi Sarkar- BJP Leaders Greet PM Modi In Parliament

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted with loud cheers in the Lok Sabha as the Parliament’s Winter Session began this morning. Chants of “teesri bar Modi sarkar” echoed in the Lok Sabha a day after the BJP swept the assembly polls in the three heartland states.

The Prime Minister was seated in the front row with his cabinet colleagues Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari. BJP MPs in rows behind him clapped and cheered for his return to power for a third term as the country goes to polls next year.

The BJP contested the recent assembly elections without projecting any chief ministerial faces, or under collective leadership that projected only PM Modi as the face of the party.

The Winter Session begins a day after the state election results were declared for three heartland states and one in the south. The BJP not only retained power in Madhya Pradesh but also dethroned Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

The Congress managed to win Telangana, removing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi from power after 10 years.

The Winter Session will have 15 sittings till December 22.