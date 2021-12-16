Team India Lands In Centurion To Lock Horns With Proteas For Test Series

Centurion: Ahead of their upcoming 3-match series in South Africa, the Indian Test squad led by Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli landed in Centurion on Thursday evening.

The players had departed for the rainbow nation on a private plane from Mumbai this morning. The 18 players and support staff will quarantine in their hotel rooms for a few days now before starting their preparations at the SuperSport Park.

The tourists will be bidding to win their maiden Test series in South Africa when the two teams face off from Boxing Day. The three Tests will be played at Centurion, Johannesburg and Cape Town.

“Touchdown South Africa,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India posted on social media.