Another 166 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 166 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 63 from Khordha
- 22 from Mayurbhanj
- 15 from Sundargarh
- 11 from Cuttack
- 6 from Jajapur
- 6 from Koraput
- 5 from Anugul
- 4 from Puri
- 3 from Gajapati
- 3 from Jharsuguda
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Kandhamal
- 2 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Baleswar
- 1 from Bargarh
- 1 from Bhadrak
- 1 from Keonjhar
- 1 from Nayagarh
- 1 from Sonepur
- 16 from State Pool
With another 166 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,42,002, said the H & FW Dept.