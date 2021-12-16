Another 166 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 166 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

63 from Khordha

22 from Mayurbhanj

15 from Sundargarh

11 from Cuttack

6 from Jajapur

6 from Koraput

5 from Anugul

4 from Puri

3 from Gajapati

3 from Jharsuguda

2 from Ganjam

2 from Kandhamal

2 from Kendrapara

1 from Baleswar

1 from Bargarh

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Keonjhar

1 from Nayagarh

1 from Sonepur

16 from State Pool

With another 166 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,42,002, said the H & FW Dept.