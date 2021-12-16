COVID-19 patients
COVID Update Odisha
StateBreakingTop News

Another 166 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews
0 2

Bhubaneswar: Another 166 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Thursday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 63 from Khordha
  • 22 from Mayurbhanj
  • 15 from Sundargarh
  • 11 from Cuttack
  • 6 from Jajapur
  • 6 from Koraput
  • 5 from Anugul
  • 4 from Puri
  • 3 from Gajapati
  • 3 from Jharsuguda
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Kandhamal
  • 2 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Baleswar
  • 1 from Bargarh
  • 1 from Bhadrak
  • 1 from Keonjhar
  • 1 from Nayagarh
  • 1 from Sonepur
  • 16 from State Pool

With another 166 COVID-19 patients being discharged on Thursday, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10,42,002, said the H & FW Dept.

PragativadiNews 11185 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

five − four =

Breaking