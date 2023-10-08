Team India kickstart its ICC ODI World Cup campaign today with match against Australia

Chennai: Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket Team will take on Pat Cummins Australia in match 5 of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on October 8. The Men in Blue would eye a good start to their World Cup campaign and a win over the five-time champions will be a perfect way to kickstart it. Both teams recently played a three-match ODI series prior to the World Cup and the Men in Blue won it 2-1.

The Indian captain is one of the most revered cricketers of his generation, would carry the audible expectations of a billion people when his Indian team starts its high-stakes World Cup campaign against Australia here on Sunday.

In the ICC ODI World Cup, Australia and India have faced each other 12 times. Out of which Aussies have won 8 and India have been victorious on 4 occasions.

The India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai from 2:00 AM IST on October 8 (Sunday).

Live telecast of India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 match will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and Star Sports 1 Hindi.

Live streaming of the India vs Australia ODI World Cup 2023 match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app for free.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis