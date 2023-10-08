Indian Air Force Day 2023: Theme, History & Significance

New Delhi: The mighty force protecting India’s sky space, Indian Air Force, came into existence as the ‘Royal Indian Air Force,’ on 8 October, 1932. The day is marked with the organisation of grand parade and celebrations across the nation.

The theme of Indian Air Force Day 2023 is “IAF – Airpower Beyond Boundaries.”

This year, Indian Air Force will celebrate its 91st anniversary. On the occasion of National Air Force Day, IAF highlights its strengths and capabilities through different events, air shows, exhibitions, and parades.

Prior to the main event, a full-dress rehearsal of the Air Force Day Parade and the aerial display took place at the Sangam City on Thursday, 5 October. Indian Air Force plays a significant role in safeguarding and protecting India’s airspace, besides upholding the interests of the nation. One of the main aims of observing Air Force Day is to honour and pay tribute to the brave Indian souls who serve in the IAF. It is also an opportunity to inspire the coming generations to pursue a career in the Air Force.

The history of Indian Air Force Day dates back to 8 October 1932, when Indian Air Force was officially established. During the British era, the current Indian Air Force was known as ‘Royal Indian Air Force’. However, after India’s independence from British Rule, IAF came into existence formally.

The significance of celebrating the Indian Air Force Day is to showcase the prowess and capabilities of Indian Air Force, and commemorate their critical contributions in defending the country during some serious wars especially Indo-Pakistani wars in 1947, 1948, 1965, 1971; and Kargil War in 1999.

Other than defending India’s air space, Indian Air Force plays a crucial role in the development of country’s economy and executing rescue operations in difficult terrains.