General Elections 2024: ECI Team To Review Poll Preparedness In Odisha From Feb 15-17

Bhubaneswar: Officials from the Election Commission of India (ECI) are scheduled to visit Odisha from February 15 to February 17, 2024, to review the state’s preparedness for the upcoming General Elections in 2024.

During their two-day visit, they will meet with various stakeholders including political parties, DEOs, SPs, CPs, Divisional Commissioners, IGs, Chief Electoral Officer, State Police Nodal Officer, CPF Nodal Officer, enforcement agencies, Odisha Chief Secretary, and DGP to discuss and review the election preparedness.